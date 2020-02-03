William E. “Bill” Rupil, age 73, of Valley Head, passed away January 31, 2020 at Dekalb Regional Medical Center. Mr. Rupil was born in Fort Payne on May 8, 1946 to the late Marion and Neda Green Rupil.
Mr. Rupil was a lifelong educator, directly touching the lives of children for a total of 41 years. Employed by the Fort Payne Board of Education, he began his career as a History Teacher at Williams Avenue Elementary School, where, after eleven years, he served as principal from 1979-1983. He became Assistant Superintendent in1984 where he remained until retiring in June of 2009. He also served as the time keeper of high school basketball and football games.
His time as an educator did not end with retirement. A member of Wills Valley Community Church, he has spent the last 16 years teaching God’s word to children during Children’s Church.
Funeral services will be 3:00pm Sunday at the Wills Valley Community Church with Rev. Denny Mashburn officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday beginning at 1:30pm until the hour of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations to the Wills Valley Community Church Building Fund.
Mr. Rupil is survived by his wife of 46 years, Rita Chambers Rupil; children, Bethany Lynn Rupil, Jason Marion Rupil, and Jared Trent; chosen daughter, Abby Abbott; brother, Kenneth Rupil; sisters, Lois Horton and Mildred Barnes; nephews, Jim Kirby, Bobby Horton, Pat Horton, and David Barnes; nieces, Neda Goggans and Caroline Gentry; along with multiple great-nephews, great-nieces, friends, and church family.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements.