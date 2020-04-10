Gregory Max Lister

Rainsville, AL – Gregory Lister, 65, passed away on April 5th, 2020. Greg was born January 17, 1955 in Fort Oglethorpe, GA to the late Emma Kate Richey Lister and Gerald Max Lister. The Lister family later resettled in Nashville and called Woodbine home, which spanned the duration of Greg’s childhood. It is here where he would attend high school at Glencliff (Class of 1973) and court his future spouse, Virginia Kay Anderson. The majority of his vocational experience revolved around managing his father’s Gulf Oil Station (later transitioning to BP Gas) located on 8th Avenue/Rosa Parks Blvd and Jefferson Street. Greg was a man who found continued joy in cheering for his Vanderbilt Commodores, singing along to his favorite musicians (most notably, the late John Prine), and helping others along the way.
He was predeceased by his parents: Gerald and Emma Kate Lister.
Greg is survived by: Kay Lister of Nashville, TN; son: Jonathan Lister (Mary Margaret) of Nashville, TN, daughter: Katelyn Taylor Bryant (Heath) of Springfield, TN; brother: John Rodney Lister of Somerville, MA; and grandchildren: Trent Bryant, Carson Bryant, Jackson Bryant, Gehrig Bryant, and Virginia Lister.
The family is grateful to the healthcare personnel of DeKalb (AL) Regional Medical Center and Erlanger Baroness Hospital. No future services are planned at this time. As an act to honor Greg’s charitable heart, our family has encouraged a donation to be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society – Mid South Chapter. And lastly, as Mr. Prine so wonderfully sang, “When I get to heaven, I’m gonna shake God’s hand, thank him for more blessings than one man can stand.”