William Wayne “Bill” Burns, born December 23, 1951 went to his heavenly home on July 26, 2022.
Bill was a devoted husband, proud father and was so in love with his three grandchildren. He was a loving brother and friend to many who will remember him as Billy.
Bill graduated high school in 1970, he then served 6 years in the United States Navy. He married Janet Crowe in 1979 and started a family.
He finished a degree in Accounting at Jacksonville State University before starting his career at TVA as a unit operator, retiring in 2014.
Bill leaves behind his loving wife of forty-two years Janet Crowe Burns, two children Allison (Ross) McKeehan of Fort Payne, Al, Stephanie (Joey) Gruber of Fort Payne, Al, grandchildren Colt McKeehan, Jacob “Rambo” Gruber and Jordan “Jo” Gruber.
Sisters Barbara Murks, Wanda Brown and Mary (Sterling) Franks and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents William Joseph and Marie Scott Burns.
Bill was laid to rest July 29,2022, services were held at Wilson’s Funeral Home, officiated by Darrell Morgan, and burial at Glenwood Cemetery.