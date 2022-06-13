Mrs. Betty Dutton age 71 of Henagar, AL passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital.
Services will be held Monday, June 13, 2022 at 11:00AM at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gary Hartline & Mrs. Venetea Bussell officiating.
Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 12th from 2PM-8PM & Monday, June 13th from 9AM-11AM.
Survivors
Husband: Laverne Dutton of Henagar, AL
Sons: Terry Jay Brown and wife Yolanda of Fort Payne, AL
Ricky Lee Brown of Fort Payne, AL
Stephen Laverne Dutton and wife Amber of Grant, AL
Marty Scott Dutton of South Carolina
Daughters: Venetea Jo Bussell and husband Michael of Dallas, TX
Lisa Burt and husband Rodney of Rainsville, AL
Beth Garmany and husband Jimmy of Henagar, AL
Janie Dutton of Henagar, AL
Brothers: Jerry Hartline and wife Lisa of Rainsville, AL
Jack Hartline and wife Nancy of the Blake Community
Danny Hartline and wife Terri of Rainsville, AL
Sisters: Bri Walker and husband Christopher of Illinois
Salina Cunningham of Kansas City, KA
Sister-in-Love & Best Friend: Carolyn Hartline of Fort Payne
A host of Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren & 1 Great Great Grandchild
Preceded in Death
Son: John Paul Brown
Grandson: Joshua Brown
Father: James Hartline
Mother: Nellie Faye Hartline
Brothers: James Hartline, Kenneth Hartline & Jay Hartline
Sister: Dorothy Biddle