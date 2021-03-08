Mr. Byron Lewis Hulsey, age 65, of Ider passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2021 at Kindred Hospital in Chattanooga Tn.
Byron was a retired electrician from Alstom and was a member of the IBEW Local 175. He was a certified PADI Scuba instructor. He was an avid beekeeper, gardener and watercolor painter. He had many hobbies including metal detecting, traveling to the beach, diving, eating shrimp, tending to grapevines, rappelling, hang gliding and riding motorcycles.
Funeral Service is Monday, March 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Kerby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kenneth Holcomb officiating and special speaker Bob Wynne. Burial will follow in Fuller Cemetery with Kerby Funeral Home directing. www.kerbyfuneralhome.com
Family will receive friends Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Monday, March 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. -2 p.m.
He is survived by:
Wife: Lynn Hulsey
Daughter: Che’ Hulsey Smith (Mike)
Grandson: Johnathan Shelton
Sisters: Patti Hulsey Stephens, Annette Brock (Ira), and Romaine Heard (James)
A host of nieces and nephews
He is preceded in death by:
Parents: Neil and Elmo Hulsey