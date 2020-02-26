Mr. Leeman V. Dunn, age 89, of Fort Payne, AL, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral: 1:00 PM on Saturday 2-29-20 at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne
Visitation: Saturday 2-29-20 from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne
Burial: Stewart Cemetery with Masonic Honors
Officiating: Rev. Shaunathan Bell
Survivors:
Children:
Martha Sue Chambless-Arab, AL
Mary Fuller (Charlie)-Henagar, AL
Carol Hurtt-Fort Payne, AL
Alfred Dunn (Julie)-Dawson, AL
Dennis Dunn-Fort Payne, AL
Sister: Wilma Hausworth-Ringgold, GA
Several Grandchildren & Great-Grandchildren
Beloved Nieces & Nephews
Preceded in death by Wife: Gertrude Dunn
The Family is accepting flowers or donations to a charity of your choice
Burt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements www.burtfuneralhomes.com