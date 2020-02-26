Leeman V. Dunn
Mr. Leeman V. Dunn, age 89, of Fort Payne, AL, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at his residence.

Funeral:  1:00 PM on Saturday 2-29-20 at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne

Visitation: Saturday 2-29-20 from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne  

Burial: Stewart Cemetery with Masonic Honors

Officiating: Rev. Shaunathan Bell

Survivors:

Children:

Martha Sue Chambless-Arab, AL

Mary Fuller (Charlie)-Henagar, AL

Carol Hurtt-Fort Payne, AL

Alfred Dunn (Julie)-Dawson, AL

Dennis Dunn-Fort Payne, AL

Sister: Wilma Hausworth-Ringgold, GA

Several Grandchildren & Great-Grandchildren

Beloved Nieces & Nephews

Preceded in death by Wife: Gertrude Dunn

The Family is accepting flowers or donations to a charity of your choice

Burt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements   www.burtfuneralhomes.com

