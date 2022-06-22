On June 21, 2022 David L. Hawkins of Dutton, Al, husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 64.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 3:00PM to 8:00PM at Rainsville Funeral Home and Friday, June 24, 2022 from 1:00PM to 3:00PM at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Dutton
Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Dutton with Bro. Glenn York officiating. Tributes given by Josh Hawkins and Cody Hawkins.
Graveside Service will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
David was born November 17, 1957 in Flat Rock, Alabama to Marvin and Maurene Hawkins.
He attended elementary school in Flat Rock and Pisgah High School. Affectionationately known as “Choo-Choo”, David was a graduate of the 1976 class where he was a stand out in both football and basketball.
David had a big personality and loved life. He discovered his personal passion in the sock industry where he founded Hawkins Socks in 1989.
What started as a way to make a few extra dollars on the weekends at local flea markets, led to a successful business venture that he owned and operated for the last 33 years.
His hobbies and interests included hunting and crappie fishing, but he was especially passionate about coaching youth sports. David coached many baseball, softball, football, and basketball teams throughout Jackson County over the last 40 years.
He is survived by his wife, Pam Hawkins; father, Marvin Hawkins; brothers: Ricky Hawkins, Gary (Sandra) Hawkins, and Malcolm (Margaret) Hawkins; sons; Anthony Hawkins, Josh (Claudia) Hawkins, and Cody (Taylor) Hawkins; 6 grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Maurene and his sister, Sandra.