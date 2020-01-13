Gene Thompson, 82, of Fort Payne, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. He was born in DeKalb County on June 11, 1937 to the late James R. and Lucille Meadows Thompson. Mr. Thompson was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Cherokee Hosiery and was a member of First Baptist Church of Fort Payne.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Marshall Henderson and Dr. Pat McFadden officiating. Entombment will follow in Mt. View Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends Saturday from 5 until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church, 106 Grand Avenue NW, Fort Payne, AL 35967.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Hall Thompson; sons, Dr. Jeffrey Thompson and wife, Lindsay and Dennis Thompson and wife, Angie; grandchildren, Kendall, Cameron, Thanne, Katherine, John Riley, and Jay Cullen; and sister, Velma Robertson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Earl Thompson.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.