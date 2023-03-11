Mrs. Opal Wright Driskill, age 99 of Dawson, passed away on
Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at her residence.
Funeral service is Monday, March 13, 2023, at 3:00 pm in Geraldine Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Paul Vick officiating.
Burial will follow in DeKalb Memorial Gardens.
Geraldine Funeral Home Directing.
Family will receive friends Monday, March 13th from 1PM-3PM
In lieu of flowers family request donations made to:
Shepherd’s Cove Hospice
408 Martling Road
Albertville, AL 35951
Survived by:
Son: Gary Driskill (Kerry Stevenson Driskill)
Daughter: Melissa Driskill Harris (Rodney “Chuck” Harris)
Granddaughter: Kristin Elise Harris
Preceded in death by:
Husband: Carl Thomas Driskill
Sisters: Demorhea Fazio and Ruth Cole
Nephews: Michael Fazio and William Cole