Mrs. Opal Wright Driskill, age 99 of Dawson, passed away on

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at her residence.

Funeral service is Monday, March 13, 2023, at 3:00 pm in Geraldine Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Paul Vick officiating.

Burial will follow in DeKalb Memorial Gardens.

Geraldine Funeral Home Directing. www.geraldinefuneralhome.com

Family will receive friends Monday, March 13th from 1PM-3PM

In lieu of flowers family request donations made to:

Shepherd’s Cove Hospice

408 Martling Road

Albertville, AL 35951

Survived by:

Son: Gary Driskill (Kerry Stevenson Driskill)

Daughter: Melissa Driskill Harris (Rodney “Chuck” Harris)

Granddaughter: Kristin Elise Harris

Preceded in death by:

Husband: Carl Thomas Driskill

Sisters: Demorhea Fazio and Ruth Cole

Nephews: Michael Fazio and William Cole