The Twenty-Third Psalm
The Lord is my Shepherd: I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures. He leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul. He leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: For thou art with me, thou rod and staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies. Thou anointest my head with oil, my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.
Martin Regan Dove served six years in the US Navy upon graduation from high school. He enjoyed reading, writing books, traveling and loved his cat.
Funeral Service was September 7 at 6 p.m. at Corner Stone Funeral Chapel with Revs. Charles Martin and Frankie Carroll officiating. Burial was at Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Martin is survived by his mother, Barbara Jean Williams Dove, brothers, Britt Dove (Leeanne) and Chris Dove (Tasha), uncle, Larry Williams, aunts, Kay Williams and Dixie Dove Merry, and nephews, YN2 Dove Bryant F., Justin Dove, Finn Dove, and Wilder Dove.
He was preceded in death by his father, Martin Leroy Dove, grandparents, John and Mary Williams, Hawley Dove and Mary Bell Dove.
