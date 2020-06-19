Charles Lewis Kidder of Hollywood, Alabama passed from this life on Saturday May 30, 2020. He was born in Fort Payne, Alabama on May 29, 1954. He was 66 at the time of his death. Charles was the sixth child of Horace and Elizabeth Kidder of Fort Payne, Alabama.
Charles was preceded in death by his first wife Rhonda Dempsey Kidder (2003) and later by his second wife, Angela McCarver Kidder (2011); his parents Horace William Kidder, Sr. (1987) and Elizabeth Kendrick Kidder (2005), a nephew, George Michael Jackson (2013), and brother-in-law, James A. (Jimmy) Curl (2020).
Survivors include six sisters, Beth Kidder, Dorothy Jackson, Sarah Whitley, Nancy Curl, Evelyn Kidder, Martha Kidder and a brother, Bill Kidder. In addition, two nieces and three nephews: Jennifer Whitley, Mary Beth Hall, Dale Jackson, Jr., Jonathan Whitley, and J. Austin Hall. Additional survivors include five great nieces and two great nephews: Bethany Adams, Rachel Jackson, Sally Whitley, Mary Elizabeth Whitley, Ann Claire Whitley, Dale Jackson III, and Jonathan K. Whitley, Jr. Lastly, two great-great nephews: Zik Adams and Noah Leighton Ratliff.
A memorial service attended by family members was held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Home in Rainsville, Alabama.
Memorial gifts can be made to Alpine Boy Scout Cabin, Inc., 104 County Road 612 Mentone, Alabama 35984.