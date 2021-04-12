Mr. Thomas Glover Edwards, age 78, of Fort Payne, Alabama passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 at his residence.
He had recently returned to his beloved “Gateway to the Mountain” after a career and a life that took him overseas and all across the US. But the Fort Payne area was always home, Tom having grown up in Mentone with his Aunt Sara and Uncle Tom Glover. He was a stand-out student athlete at Valley Head High School, and he credited the guidance that he received there as a foundation that served him well for the rest of his life.
His time in Valley Head was also the inspiration for some hilarious stories told over family dinner, where the humor was also self-deprecating. His stories involved a know-it-all young man getting his comeuppance in one way or another, and looking back, this author realizes they were also gentle and powerful lessons for his young daughter.
Tom is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Nora Ann Williams Edwards. They met at a Phi Kappa Tau volleyball game while undergraduates at Auburn University. Tom had a Love-at-First-Sight epiphany and set about to woo the beautiful blonde in the gun-metal blue MG MGA sportscar. While the sportscar was not particularly fond of him–Nora later joked that it would leave Tom on the side of the road while operating just fine for her–happily, Nora was more discerning. To propose to his intended bride, Tom braved a storied meeting with her father, George Powell Williams of Dahlonega, GA. He was an absolute giant of a man who insisted on showing young Tom his extensive rifle collection, some of them hand made. Tom lived to tell the tale and the happy couple were wed on November 9, 1962.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Dr. Nora V. (Ginger) Edwards, who is married to Mr. Alex Gerdemann and lives in Austin, TX. She will testify that despite earlier issues with the MG MGA, he was the most patient of teachers when it came to teach her to drive a car with a manual transmission. To the Edwards family, this was an important life-skill, and it was apparent to all who knew him that he approached this task like he did most things in life: with precision, with care, and with an almost martial enthusiasm. The approach applied equally whether he was leading a multi-national corporation, crafting fine dollhouse furniture, or growing his prized tomatoes. Tom was an excellent teacher, and this ability sprang from an innate ability to understand the perspective of others. This is a large part what made him such an excellent manager and an excellent father. It hurts that there are so many lessons that he can no longer teach to her, but the sting of his death is alleviated by the fact that he joined her mother, his beloved Nora. As he told Ginger after Nora’s passing, “There is no one else for me, ever”.
In lieu of flowers the Family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or alz.org.
Funeral was 12:30 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 from the graveside of Valley Head Cemetery with Rev. John Mathieu officiating.
Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Burt Chapel in Valley Head.