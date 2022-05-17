Timothy Eugene “Tim” Smith, 70, of Fort Payne, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022. Tim was born September 27, 1951 to the late Clyde and Clara Faye Smith.
He graduated in 1969 from Valley Head High School where he was the center for the football team. Tim was a retired plumber/pipe fitter with Local 498 in Gadsden and a member of First Baptist Church of Fort Payne. Tim had an amazing artistic vision and the ability to take ordinary things and create an object of beauty for all to enjoy.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church with Rev. Terry Turner and Dr. Marshall Henderson officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years Cyndi Smith; step-daughter Jamie Watts; grandchildren Camryn Berry and Carter Harris; brother Jerry Smith and wife Fay; nephews Jason Smith and Matt Smith and wife Jennifer; great-niece Olivia; double first cousin (like a sister) Brenda Smith; uncles Jimmy Frazier and Hoyle Smith and wife Joyce.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Eddie Smith.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.