Mrs. Irene Rose age 96 of Fort Payne passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Collinsville Health and Rehab. Funeral service will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 1PM in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ron Johnson, Rev. Robert Oyler & Rev. Mickey Watts officiating.
Burial will follow in Mountain View Memory Gardens.
Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com
Visitation will be Sunday, April 16th from 5PM-8PM and Monday, April 17th from 11am-1pm.
Survivors
2 Sons: Walter (Red) Rose and wife Lolita of Fort Payne
James Rose and wife Meriam of Fort Payne
2 Daughters: Dorothy Traffansted and husband James Spencer of Rainsville
Angela Hoge and husband Steven of Fort Payne
1 Brother: Bobby Stone and wife Geneda of Trenton, GA
1 Sister: Sybil Swafford of Cleveland, TN
8 Grandchildren
14 Great Grandchildren
2 Great Great Grandchildren
Preceded in death by
Husband: Walter Rose
Granddaughter: Kathy Hicks
Parents: Wilburn Stone and Roxie Stone Brannon
4 Brothers: Wilburn Stone, Roy Stone, Floyd Stone, and Loyd Stone
3 Sisters: Rodamae Henderson, Ruby Reynolds, and Bertha Wright