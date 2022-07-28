Mrs. Loretta Twilley age 91 of Fort Payne passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Crowne Health Care.
Funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 3:00PM in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Will Ramage officiating. Burial will follow at Stewart Cemetery.
Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 30th at 5PM-8PM and Sunday, July 31st at 1PM-3PM
Survivors
Sons: Don Twilley of Gaylesville
Mike Twilley (Lori) of Fort Payne
Daughter: Rebecca Morgan (O.H.) of Fort Payne
Sister: Iva Lee Smith of Fort Payne
5 Grandchildren
5 Great Grandchildren
3 Great Great Grandchildren
Preceded in death by
Husband: Calvin James Twilley of Fort Payne
Sister: Carmen Henderson of Wilson, New York