Linda C. Hufstedler

Portsmouth, NH - Linda C. (Rife) Hufstedler, 72, of Portsmouth, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
Linda was a devoted caregiver for her family, who were everything to her. She was always willing to help anyone who needed it. Linda will be greatly missed by those who knew her, and her family she leaves behind.
Surviving family include her daughter, Jodi Hallas and her husband Jim, of Portsmouth; son, John Hufstedler and his wife Susan, of Fort Payne, AL; two granddaughters, Tiffany and Cheyenne Buckman, of Portsmouth as well as numerous siblings, nieces and nephews.
All services will be private. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Linda’s memorial website and sign her tribute wall.