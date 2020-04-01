Martha Eulene Dobbs, 92, of Fort Payne, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was born July 13, 1927 in DeKalb County, Alabama to the late James Dallas Reed and Lily Ester Oliver Reed. Mrs. Dobbs was a member of Walkers Chapel United Methodist Church and the Lookout Mountain Homemakers Club.
Due to gathering restrictions, private graveside services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Walkers Chapel Church or your favorite charity.
She is survived by her daughters, Lynn Cushen and husband, Milford and Lou Doty and husband, Greg; grandchildren, Jennifer Ridgeway and husband, Scott, Nancy Kunkel and husband, Keith, and Hannah Castrilli and husband, David; great-grandchildren, Noah Wylie Rodriguez, Will Borst, and Cooper and Bradley Kunkel, and Abigail Grace Castrilli; and step-great-grandchildren, Halle and Carter Ridgeway.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Noah Dobbs; brother, S.T. Reed; and sisters, Sue Wills, Lela Mae Wagner, and Alice Ardell Turnure.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.