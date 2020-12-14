Thomas Edmond Crowe, age 74 of Mentone, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Crowe was born on April 30, 1946 to the late Edmond & Haynie Bramblett Crowe.
He was a Radio DJ for many years. He served our country in the United States National Guard, was a member of Mentone Community Church and served on the Mentone Water Board for many years.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Heard Crowe; step-children, Sandra McGrandle (Darren), Richey Watkins and Michael Watkins; sister & brother-in-law, Sue Crowe Johnson (Hughey); and brothers & sisters-in-law, Kenneth Crowe (Diane) and Jim Crowe (Donna); and grandchildren, Rachel McGrandle, Taylor, Landon, Adam, Jake, and Ben Watkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.