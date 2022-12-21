Neta Williams DiNardi, 70, of Fort Payne, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022. She was born October 29, 1952 in Bixby, Oklahoma to the late Howard and Wanda Fields Williams. She is a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation. Mrs. DiNardi retired after 42 years of service to the Fort Payne City School System. She was a friend to all.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Howard and her brother, Reverend James Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.
She is survived by her husband of over 49 years Vincent DiNardi; children, Kogee DiNardi (Jeana) and Kena DiNardi (Jon Eckert); brothers, James Williams (Carol) and Dean Williams (Liz); sister, Melba Williams and Colleen Williams-Savageau; sister-in-law, Janice Burt; nephew, Eric Burt; and many other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
