Mrs. Jackie Scott, 74, of Henagar, formerly of Rainsville, peacefully passed away at home on Monday, May 31, 2021.
Visitation will be at Rainsville Funeral Home on Thursday, June 3rd from 2:00-4:30pm. Graveside service at Mountain View Memory Gardens to follow.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Bill Scott, son and daughter-in-law: Roger and Emily Scott of Henagar, grandson, Joshua Scott, niece and nephew-in-law: Reda and Chris Davis, great-niece Chelsea Davis Blake and husband, Josh, and Layne Davis, all of Athens, Ala.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Mae Davis, and a sister, Carol Davis Angrisano.
Jackie taught elementary school for 25 years with DeKalb County schools, with most of those years enjoyed at Fyffe Elementary as a 2nd-grade teacher. Jackie was a member at Robertson’s Chapel in Rainsville.
Jackie deeply loved her family. She found tremendous satisfaction in making sure her family’s lives were bettered through the time she invested and the gifts she found so much joy in giving.
It was this same desire to give to others that motivated her desire to educate and influence children. Jackie would want her fellow teachers and former students to know that she appreciated the opportunities to both teach and learn with them.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Rainsville Public Library.