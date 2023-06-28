Hazel Davis
Henagar
Mrs. Hazel Davis, 91, of Henagar, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at her residence. Funeral service will be Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 2 p.m. in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Grandson Eric Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Green Haven Memorial Gardens. Rainsville Funeral Home is directing.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 27, from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. and Wednesday, June 28, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Survivors: Son: Ron & Kathy Davis; Daughters: Sharon & the late Frankie Dabbs, Myra & Greg Garrison; Brother: Leonard Thompson; Sister: Rena Wright; six grandchildren, two step-grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death: Husband of 31 years & father of children: I.J. Davis; Second husband, Theodore Bishop; Father: Jim Thompson; Mother: Annie Mae Thompson; Brothers: Lonnie Thompson, David Thompson, Bill Thompson; Sisters: Joyce Holt, Myrtle Mount, Paulette Wilborn.