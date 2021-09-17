Terry Hamilton, Sr.

Mr. Terry Hamilton, Sr. age ­71 of Fort Payne, Alabama passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at his residence. 

Graveside Service will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Fisher Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.

Survivors

Wife: Mildred Hamilton

Sons: Terry Hamilton Jr., Andy Hamilton and wife Brittany, and Charles “Matt” Hamilton and wife Kayla

Daughter: Stacie Brown and husband Allan

Parents: Charles and Margie Hamilton

Sisters: Carol Chandler and Robbie Price

6 Grandchildren

4 Great-Grandchildren

