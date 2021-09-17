Mr. Terry Hamilton, Sr. age 71 of Fort Payne, Alabama passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at his residence.
Graveside Service will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Fisher Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing, www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.
Survivors
Wife: Mildred Hamilton
Sons: Terry Hamilton Jr., Andy Hamilton and wife Brittany, and Charles “Matt” Hamilton and wife Kayla
Daughter: Stacie Brown and husband Allan
Parents: Charles and Margie Hamilton
Sisters: Carol Chandler and Robbie Price
6 Grandchildren
4 Great-Grandchildren