John Kirk (Kirkus, Frosty, Heinz) Tcherneshoff Jr. passed away peacefully on the night of Feb. 21, 2023, holding hands with his wife, sitting near his daughter and one of his sisters.
Kirk was born on Aug. 2, 1959, in Chattanooga (but don’t hold that against him -- he was raised in Fort Payne, and he was an Alabama fan and boy to his core!).
Kirk’s goofiness began shining through as a child: in almost every photo of him he was making a silly face or cracking that big grin he’s known for. His creative ways to make people laugh, and his love of doing so, was a highlight of his life, especially when it came to his daughter, Kristen.
He was the master of storytelling and loved embellishing them to make them funnier with each telling -- as he always said, it was his story and he could tell it how he wanted. When Kirk wasn’t cracking jokes, he was an avid activist for equal access and social justice. Kirk became a quadriplegic in 1977 following a car accident that resulted in a spinal cord injury.
In 1981, while working on his degree in social work at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Kirk and several other students founded an advocacy group known as the Fellowship of Rehabilitation Counselors, Educators and Students (FORCES) to help eliminate barriers on the UAB campus. During this period he met his future wife, April, where they quickly became friends and co-activists, creating a peer-mentor group for newly injured people and their partners at Lakeshore Rehabilitation Center. After graduation, Kirk continued his advocacy work at United Cerebral Palsy and the Birmingham Independent Living Center. He received training by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Equal Opportunity Commission on the regulations and standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act, one of only 200 people with disabilities nationwide to finish both courses of study. Kirk started an ADA consulting firm in 1996 called Tcherneshoff Consulting Inc., and over the next 26 years he surveyed or conducted ADA Plan Review for more than 1,500 facilities across every industry and in almost every state in the U.S. (47/50 he was proud to share!) and across the Atlantic in Denmark.
Kirk has served as a guest lecturer in numerous graduate level social work courses. He would start his lecture by asking the students to stand up, then sit back down in their seats. His point was that most of us have the ability to sit in a chair, and it is not a particularly impressive accomplishment -- certainly one that does not define our character. If we want to admire Kirk Tcherneshoff for something, admire the fact that he graduated from college. Or that he raised a remarkably talented daughter. Or that he built and ran a successful business. Or that his love for his family knew no bounds (except during the Iron Bowl). Or that he did the best karaoke rendition of “Sittin’ on the Dock of the Bay” -- whistle part included. Admire him for who he was and what he accomplished, not for his mode of transportation. People frequently asked him what he wanted to be called -- disabled, differently abled, wheelchair user, etc. His answer was simple: “Just call me Kirk.”
Kirk is survived by his wife, April Brandin Tcherneshoff, and daughter, Kristen Tcherneshoff (Tommi Heikkinen); mother, Sara Isbell Quinn, and step-father, John Quinn; siblings Susan Tcherneshoff Dougherty (David Dougherty), Amy Shipp (Eric Schultz) and Andy Quinn (Susan Quinn); brother-in-law Wes Brandin (Betty Porras Dolorier); nephew Will McCurdy (Lana McCurdy); nieces Tanairi, Danica and Suzette Vildoso; step-mother Pat Rice Tcherneshoff; and many other beloved extended family relatives and close friends. The family would especially like to thank his attendants (and friends) Teresa Hall and Kim Buchanan, along with the team at Tidewell Hospice, for their love and support.
In lieu of flowers, Kirk requested that donations be made to either the Wings for Life Foundation (https://www.wingsforlife.com), which supports spinal cord research, or Wikitongues (https://www.wikitongues.org) which is his daughter’s nonprofit. Although he was never entirely sure what her confusing job consists of, he always loved supporting and championing her work.
The family invites you to join them in a celebration of Kirk’s life at a relaxed memorial service at the Kiwanis Pavillion by Wills Valley Rec Center in Fort Payne, Ala., on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 1 p.m. Suggested attire, per Kirk’s request: Hawaiian shirts, University of Alabama gear (especially if you’re an Auburn fan) and absolutely NO t-i-e-s.