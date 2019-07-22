Ledbetter receives Representative of the Year Award

Alabama Rural Electric Association hosted its Summer Conference in Orange Beach, AL. On the closing day, July 17, AREA did its Presentation of Legislator of the Year Awards.
Representative of the Year was awarded to House Majority Leader Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter (R- Rainsville)
Senator of the Year was awarded to Greg Albritton.
Right after the awards ceremony Ledbetter also sat on a legislative panel with Senator Steve Livingston (R-Scottsboro) and other legislators, and discussed the continuation of expanding Rural Broadband.
Ledbetter said it was “an honor” to be the recipient of the award.
‘It was truly an honor to be selected as ‘Representative of the Year’ by AREA,” he said.
“This organization continues to impact the economy and people in our state for the better.
“I am thankful to have worked with Rural Electric Cooperatives around the state to serve the people of District 24.”