Death notices

Deborah Ann Shankles
Rainsville
Deborah Ann Shankles, 67, of Rainsville, died Monday, September 11, 2023 at Erlanger Hospi-
tal. Funeral service was Thursday, September 14, 2023 in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Marty Jenkins, Rev. Dewayne Porter, and Rev. Brian Thomas officiating. Burial followed in Rainsville Me- morial Park. Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing.
Gary Gwin Goza
Gary Gwin Goza, 75, of Scottsboro, died Monday,
September 11, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 17, 2023 at South Sauty Baptist Church. W. T. Wilson Funeral Chapel is in charge.
Johnny Brown
Gadsden
Johnny Brown, 81, Gadsden, died Sunday, Septem- ber 10, 2023 at Crowne Healthcare. Funeral services will be announced by Burns-Garfield Funeral Home in Syracuse, NY (www.burnsgarfield.com) Burt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.