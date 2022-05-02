Dr. Charlotte Robinson Scott passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 29th, 2022. She was born in Temple, Texas, in 1928, the daughter of William Van Robinson and Faxie Walton Robinson. She attended college at Texas Women’s University in Denton, Texas eventually earning Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctorate degrees while there. Her primary focus of study was Kinesiology; yet for most of her professional life, Dr. Scott taught in the field of Public Health. She worked on the faculty of a number of colleges and universities, including the University of Wisconsin, Newcombe College of Tulane University, and, for the last 25 years of her professional life, Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State) in San Marcos, Texas.
Throughout her life, Charlotte was an active athlete, reader, theater-attendee and world traveler. She was a beloved sister-in-law, aunt, and next-door neighbor. She was one of the first homeowners of the Onion Creek golf course community in Austin, Texas, and was a devoted member of several clubs there, as well as the early morning water-aerobics class.
She was the widow of Col. James Gregory Scott, of Fort Payne, Alabama and is survived by a host of friends and relatives, including brother-in law Charles M. “Mack” Scott (Christine) of Fort Payne, Alabama, brother-in-law Jack Gould of Lexington, South Carolina, and brother-in-law Dr. David Scott (Margaret )of Missoula, MT. Additionally, she is survived by nieces Susan Scott Hayes of Fort Payne, Alabama (children Michael and Elise Hayes), Beth Hagan of Nashville, Tennessee (children Kelly and Knox Hagan), Sena Scott of Toronto, Canada (son Linus), and Alison Denomme of Ann Arbor, MI (children Willow and Griffin Denomme), as well as nephews Scott Gould of Greenville, South Carolina (children Emily Wilson (Herb) and Maggie Wilson (Connor)), Charlie Scott of Houston, Texas (children Ethan and Philippa Scott), and Jim Scott (Taleisha) of Port Orchard, WA.
She was also preceded in death by her parents William Van and Faxie Walton Robinson, dear friend and former sister-in-law, Winifred Scott, sister-in-law, Mary Ann Scott Gould, and father-in law Charles J. Scott.
