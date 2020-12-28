Joan Tipton Collins passed away at her home on Lookout Mountain on December 19, 2020. She was a loving mom, sister and friend. Joan was a hard worker and enjoyed her job as a truck driver and when she wasn't working, she was driving her little red car and her motorcycle, sitting by her koi pond or swimming with her grandkids.
She always lived life to the fullest, and her sweet smile and bright blue eyes drew everyone to her. She was good at everything she set her mind to, and if you ever told Joan she couldn't do something, it only made her try harder.
Funeral services will be 2:00pm Monday, December 28th, at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Ledwell officiating. Burial will follow in the Glenwood
Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 12:00 noon until the 2:00pm hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to the DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center, or another animal shelter.
Joan is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Blake and Jessica Medley; granddaughters, Jordan and Savannah Medley; sister, Sharon (Sandy) Gothard; niece, Katy (Seth); and nephews, Xander and Windsor. She also leaves behind wonderful aunts, an uncle, and cousins, as well as a host of loving friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jay Tipton and Kathy Walker; grandmother, Ina Long; and beloved dog, Puppy.
The family is grateful for the loving and generous support Joan received during this time. So many friends and family members called, visited with Joan, prayed with her and cared for her. She truly appreciated all the food, flowers, cards and acts of kindness she received.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.