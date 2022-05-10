Jimmy Wayne Ballinger, Jr., age 34 of Fort Payne, passed away Monday morning. Jimmy was born on June 22, 1987 in California to Jimmy Wayne Ballinger, Sr. and Teresa Wallace Lyberger. He owned and operated Not Your Mama’s Deli.
Graveside services will be at 2p.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022 in the Walkers Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 4pm until 8pm at the funeral home.
He is survived by his parents, Jimmy Wayne Ballinger, Sr. (Vickie) and Teresa Lyberger (Forest); a host of brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many, many friends.
Wilson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.