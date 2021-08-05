James William “Jim” Jordan, 60, of Rome, Georgia formerly of Fort Payne, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
He was born June 4, 1961 to William H. and Emma Kane Jordan. Jim was a graduate of Auburn University.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Glenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Payne Depot Museum, PO Box 681420, Fort Payne, AL 35968 or your choice of charitable organization.
He is survived his daughters Maggie Heumann and husband Hunter, Elizabeth “Liz” Tedder and husband Chase, and Conner Jordan; father William H. Jordan; sister Sally Muschamp and husband Pat; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother Emma Kane Jordan and brother Robert K. “Bob” Jordan.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.