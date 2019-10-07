Mrs. Maureen Roberts Brewer, age 99, of Fort Payne, Alabama passed away on Oct. 5, 2019 at the Collinsville Nursing Home.
Mrs. Maureen Roberts Brewer was born in Sparta, TN on March 30, 1920 to the late Herman Roberts and Connie Cantrell Roberts.
Survivors: Brother: Willus Roberts and wife (Edith) ; Niece: Melba Ann Gentry and husband (Glenn); Nephew: David Roberts and wife (Jo Ann) Great-Nephew: Matthew Roberts; Great-Niece: Megan Hewitt and husband (Kyle). Preceded in death: Husband: Dr. James Malcom Brewer; Parents: Herman Roberts and Connie Cantrell Roberts.
Service/Burial: Funeral services for Mrs. Maureen Roberts Brewer will be held Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Wilson Funeral Home.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.