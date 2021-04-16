Mr. Walter Jackson “WJ” Dalton, age 84, of Rainsville passed away April 7th, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 3pm on Sunday, April 11th, 2021from the Rainsville First Baptist Church. Bro. David Cofield, Bro. Billy Garner & Bro. Welton Brooks will be officiating. Mr. Dalton will lie-in-state at the church, prior to the service, on Sunday from 2-3pm. The Family will also receive Friends from 5-9pm on Saturday, April 10th, 2021 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
W.J. was born on November 13, 1936 in Ider, Alabama to Pearl B. and Elva Veal Dalton. He was the first of their twelve children. He attended Ider School for the first and second grade then moved to Sylvania for third grade. His family moved to Chigger Hill community near Geraldine, and he attended Tenbroeck Junior High School through the ninth grade. From tenth grade on to graduation, he attended Geraldine High School. He was part of the graduating class of 1955 from Geraldine High School.
In 1956 W.J. married Izader Bennett, and in 1957 they bought a farm in the Chigger Hill community. He became a successful full time farmer. In the early sixties, he attended Snead State Junior College and Northeast Alabama Community College. In 1960 their first child Alan Wade was born, and in 1961 their second child Brian Keith was born. In 1966 W.J. decided to continue his college education in which he turned the responsibility of caring for the farm over to someone else. He then moved his family to Auburn, Alabama and enrolled in Auburn University. In June 1968 he graduated with a BS in Education from Auburn. While at Auburn he would come home every other weekend sometimes more often and during college break to oversee the farm. In April 1976 he received his Master of Science in Education from Jacksonville State University. In August 1985 he received his Educational Specialist Degree from Jacksonville State University.
After graduation he worked for the USDA in Cherokee, Talladega, and St. Clair counties. Due to moving so much he resigned and moved back to Rainsville, Alabama and began his teaching career. In the early seventies, W.J. started his teaching career at Valley Head High School and continued there for nineteen years. While there he enjoyed teaching Science, Chemistry, and Physics to his students. He also worked with the Beta Club. His goal was to prepare his students for the next level of education they would receive once they attended college. In 1982 their third child Lance Chad was born. After leaving Valley Head High School, W.J. began teaching Principles of Technology at Dekalb County Technology School for five to six years. He taught for a total of twenty-five years for the Dekalb County Board of Education. While teaching he was a part-time homebuilder, real estate broker, and farmer.
After retiring from teaching, W.J. continued to help his oldest son with the cattle farm. He enjoyed taking care of his cattle and going to cattle sales. He also enjoyed visiting different farms and ranches throughout the United States. W.J. enjoyed traveling with his wife and family throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Europe.
W.J. has been a member of Rainsville First Baptist Church since the early seventies. While attending he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. For forty years he also served on the Dekalb County Farmers Federation Board of Directors. From 1976 to 1980 he served on the Rainsville City Council. He was a charter member of the Rainsville Lions Club since 1971. W.J. was a charter member of the Rainsville Lions Club since 1971. W.J. was instrumental in getting RTI to locate in Rainsville.
W.J. was dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Survivors
Wife of 65 years, Izader Bennett Dalton
Sons, Alan Dalton (Cindy) of Geraldine, AL
Brian Dalton of Rainsville, AL
Lance Dalton (Ashley Liles) of Rainsville, AL
Grandchildren,
Haley Dalton of Geraldine, AL
Wade Dalton (Whitley) of Geraldine, AL
Brittany Dalton of Rainsville, AL
Keira Dalton of Rainsville, AL
Khloe Ashley of Rainsville, AL
Kizaae Tipton of Rainsville, AL
Great Grandchildren,
Brayden Dalton of Geraldine, AL
Eli Dalton of Geraldine, AL
Brothers,
Larry Dalton of Grove Oak, AL
Danny Dalton Myra) of Grove Oak, AL
Randall Dalton (Diane) of Crossville, AL
Sisters,
Peggy Gilbert of Fyffe, AL
Melissa Blevins of Geraldine, AL
Patricia Combs (Jerry) of Geraldine, AL
Anita Light (Devell) Grove Oak, AL
Christine Barrett (Dennis) of Geraldine, AL
Darlene Gallahar (David) Estaboga, AL
Preceded in death by: Father, Pearl B. Dalton Mother, Elva Veal Dalton Brother, Johnny Dalton Sister, Betty Pittman Daughter-in-Law, Tammy Dalton Grandparents, Jack Dalton; Maggie Edmondson Dalton; Ezra Veal; Essie Cooper Veal
The Family will accept flowers, or donations can be made to: Rainsville First Baptist Building Fund PO Box 585 Rainsville, AL 35986 or Mount Pleasant Cemetery Fund 17111 AL Hwy 227 Geraldine, AL 35974
The family requests that those attending visitation and funeral services please wear masks.