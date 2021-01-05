Joannie Diane Thornberry, age 52, of Hammondville, AL passed away on Monday, January 4, 2020. She was born in Hartselle, AL to Hulen Norris and Linda Alexander on September 24, 1968. She was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church.
Graveside Services will be Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Walnut Grove Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Thornberry; children, Steven Thornberry, Jessica Tubbs (Travis), Anna Thornberry and Sarah Thornberry; parents, Hulen Norris and Linda Alexander Sneed; step-father, Herschel Sneed; brother, Buddy Norris; sister, Gina Porter.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.