Derek Tyler Thornberry, age 34, of Marietta, Georgia passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on July 24, 2021. He was born in 1986 to Donald and Debbie Thornberry of Marietta. Derek graduated from Lassiter High School in 2005 then received Bachelor's Degree Justice Studies from Georgia Southern University, then earned his Master's Degree in Conflict Management and Theory of Negotiation from Kennesaw State University.
Derek was previously employed as Southeast Regional Sales Manager at Central Payment Systems, Physical Training Manager at LA Fitness, and Loan Specialist at LendingPoint.
In his spare time he enjoyed working out in the gym, spending time with his family, watching and playing sports such as softball and football, playing video games, enjoying home cooked meals and most of all Derek enjoyed loving and taking care of his beloved and constant companion dog Lola.
He is survived by his Father, Donald Edward Thornberry, Mother, Debbie Lyn Thornberry and Brother, Daniel Jason Thornberry.
The family will receive guests between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm on Friday July 30, 2021 at H.M. Patterson & Son Funeral Home Canton Hill 1157 Old Canton Rd. Marietta, GA. 30068.
Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at H.M. Patterson & Son Funeral Home Canton Hill 1157 Old Canton Rd. Marietta, GA. 30068.