Mr. Terry Glenn Pigg, age 62, of Collinsville, AL, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Funeral: 4:00 PM on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne
Visitation: Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 3:00 PM-4:0 PM at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne
Burial: Walker’s Chapel Cemetery
Officiating: Kevin Barnwell
Terry Pigg was a beloved husband, loving father, and loyal friend. He was a godly man who believed in hard work and perseverance. He always put others before himself and everyone who knew him well knows with certainty that he was always genuine in his actions and a man of his word.
He is survived by:
Wife of 32 years: Catherine Pigg
Children: Ashley Pigg, Austin Davis (Paige), & Aubrey Pigg Barnwell (Will)
Sister: Sharon Harville (Mike)
Several Nieces & Nephews
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Grady Pigg & Verna Dean Pigg
Pallbearers: Andres Hernandez, Perry Hughes, Jeff Lankford, Josh Lankford, Jordan Lankford, & Will Barnwell
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Heart Association (800) 242-8721 or the Alzheimer’s Foundation (alzfdn.org).
The family understands that during this time friends could be concerned with attending the services because of the COVID-19 issue. Please feel free to reach out to them through the funeral home’s website or however you would like to do so.
Burt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements www.burtfuneralhomes.com