Mrs. Phyllis Ann Thornberry Wills, age 75, of Fort Payne, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by:
Daughter: Brandi Rogers (Josh)
Grandchildren: Ethan Akins, Emma Akins, Kirsten Akins, Keidyn Hixon, Austin Rogers, Brelan Rogers, Devlon Rogers, & Josh Rogers II
Dogs who she loved very much, Mystique & Zoie
Preceded in death by:
Husband: Robert (Randy) Randall Wills
Grandson: Logan Tristan Akins
Brother: Vinson Thornberry
Funeral is 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne with Rev. C.J. Buttram officiating. Burial to follow in Walker’s Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation is from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday May 28 at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to help with medical expenses. They can be made to Brandi Rogers and mailed to 268 County Road 899, Fort Payne, AL 35968