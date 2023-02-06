Mr. Lonnie Eugene Camp age 79 of Henagar, AL passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at his residence. Funeral service is Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 2:00PM in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Deon Black & Rev. Jimmy Allison officiating. Burial will follow in Rainsville Memorial Park with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com
Family will receive friends on Monday, February 6th from 5PM-8PM & Tuesday, February 7th from 10AM-2PM.
Survivors
Wife of 58 Years & 7 Months: Myrvle Camp
Sons: Dennis Eugene Camp and wife Annette Garcia
Kevin Dewayne Camp and wife Trisha Camp
Grandchildren: Joshua Blake Camp and fiancé Emily Jones
Zachary Lee Camp
Asia Lain Camp
Paul Gallego
Sister: Nina Ruth Sparks and husband the late J.M. Sparks
Brother: Vernon Lee Camp and wife Betty Kaye Camp
Preceded in Death
Parents: Asa Roosevelt Camp & Jenice Dell Dean Camp
Infant Sister