Mr. Lonnie Eugene Camp age 79 of Henagar, AL passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at his residence. Funeral service is Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 2:00PM in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Deon Black & Rev. Jimmy Allison officiating.  Burial will follow in Rainsville Memorial Park with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com

Family will receive friends on Monday, February 6th from 5PM-8PM & Tuesday, February 7th from 10AM-2PM.

Survivors

Wife of 58 Years & 7 Months:  Myrvle Camp

Sons:  Dennis Eugene Camp and wife Annette Garcia

Kevin Dewayne Camp and wife Trisha Camp

Grandchildren:  Joshua Blake Camp and fiancé Emily Jones

Zachary Lee Camp

Asia Lain Camp

Paul Gallego

Sister:  Nina Ruth Sparks and husband the late J.M. Sparks

Brother:  Vernon Lee Camp and wife Betty Kaye Camp

Preceded in Death

Parents:  Asa Roosevelt Camp & Jenice Dell Dean Camp

Infant Sister

