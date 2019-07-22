Virginia Elizabeth Smith
Buy Now

Virginia Elizabeth Smith, age 92, passed away on July 21st surrounded by her family at Collinsville Nursing Home.

Born to John and Lola Traylor, Virginia ‘Jenny’, lived a life of love and joy. She married Jim Hill Smith in 1949 and together they raised three children.

She enjoyed having a garden and canning, and her family enjoyed her home cooked meals straight from the garden. She rarely missed a chance to cheer on her grandchildren and great grandchildren in all their endeavors. A member of Broadway Baptist Church and a devout Christian, she always covered her family in love and prayer.

She is survived by her sister Blondell Griffin; children Rodney (Mary Ann) Smith, Pam (Alan) Stewart and Sheila (Jeff) Haslam; grandchildren Jennifer (Bruce) McCurdy, Jodi (Carlos) Amado, Joshua Eli Smith (fiancé Sabina Karim), Jessica (Jesse) Townsel and Cierra (Sam) Lober; great grandchildren Allie Amado, Riley Owen, Anna Amado, Reagan Owen, Reese McCurdy, Sam McCurdy, Stella Townsel and Ezra Townsel.

Preceded in death by her husband Jim Hill Smith; her parents Lola and John Traylor; sisters Argel Graham, Auvie Barnes and brother Delton Traylor.

Visitation will be held at Rainsville Funeral Home Saturday July 27 at 1:00 pm with the Service to follow in the Chapel at 3:00 pm.