Jeanette Brown Thomas, 85, of Atlanta, Ga., formerly of Fort Payne, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.
Funeral services will be 12 noon on Friday, Dec. 16, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fort Payne with Bro. Charles Brown and Bro. Jerry Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Wesleys Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 11 a.m. until the 12 noon hour of service.
She is survived by her children John Thomas, Jackie Thomas, James Dean, and Mike Backus (Cindy); grandchildren Starla, Missy, and Scott; and several great-grandchildren.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.