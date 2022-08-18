Theresa Stevens, age 78 of Cumming, passed away on August 16th, 2022.
Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Clarice Jones, four sisters Francis Cusic, Mary Jo Mosier, Ateka Jones and Sonja Anderson and two brothers, Luther Jones and Wendell Jones.
Theresa worked for the Chattanooga Times Free Press for 17 years doing page markup, pagination, and food services. She then moved to Cumming, Georgia where she began working as a Forsyth County Tax Assessor for the next 11 years before retiring in 2012.
Theresa spent her life devoted to serving Jesus Christ. She lived her life on Earth with the core purpose of growing the kingdom of God first by sharing her personal testimony then through service at church. She led both women's and children's Bible studies at Freedom Tabernacle, Berean Baptist Church, and Daves Creek Baptist Church. Through the latter part of her years, Theresa created a virtual ministry where she wrote daily personalized devotionals to neighbors, family, and friends.
She is survived by her loving sister Glenda Clayton of Chattanooga, Tennessee, her daughter Sandy Mauldin and son-in-law Terry Mauldin of Cumming, and sons Dean Brooks of Ringgold, Gene Brooks and daughter-in-law Lisa Brooks of Section, Alabama, and Marshall Stevens and daughter-in-law Jennifer Stevens of Sylvania, Alabama. Stepchildren include Jimmy Stevens, Chris Stevens, and Sharon Stevens. Grandchildren include Amanda Bartley, Jesse Brooks, Austin (Anna) Mauldin, Dakota (Emilie Murphy) Owens, Montana Owens, and Mason Stevens. Great-grandchildren include Akira, Amaris, Bryson, Sean, and Piper Bartley, Grace and Ruth Mauldin, and Krysleigh, Ledger and Ellie Owens. Nieces and nephews include Kimberly Clayton, Chris Clayton, Mike Clayton and Casey Anderson. Several great-nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service for Theresa Stevens will be held on Friday, August 19th, 2022 at Ingram Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends on Friday at 10:00 am until time of service.
A second service for Theresa will be held on Saturday August, 20th 2022 at Liberty Hill Baptist Church at 2pm in Fort Payne, AL. The family will receive friends on Saturday at 12:00 pm until the time of service. Interment will be after the service at the church cemetery.
Ingram Funeral Home, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at ingramfuneralhome.com.