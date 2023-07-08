Death notices

Janice Watkins
Flat Rock
Janice Watkins, 53, of Flat Rock, died Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Crestwood Hospital. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. in Kerby Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Kennemer Cemetery. Kerby Funeral Home is directing. Visitation is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Crystal Michelle Howard
Fort Payne
Crystal Michelle Howard, 41, of Fort Payne, died Monday, July 3, 2023. Memorial services were held Friday, July 7, 2023 at the funeral home, with Bro. J.T. Williams officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Angel Michelle Hall
Guntersville
Angel Michelle Hall, 47, of Guntersville, died Monday, July 3, 2023. A graveside service was held Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Corinth Cemetery in Fyffe with Bros. Brian Harris and Richard Bruce officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Barbara Lynn Hendrix
Fort Payne
Barbara Lynn Hendrix, 68, of Fort Payne, died Monday, July 3, 2023. Funeral service was Thursday, July 6, 2023 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial in Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
James Neal Stanton
Fort Payne
James Neal Stanton, 78, of Fort Payne, died Friday, June 30, 2023. Funeral service was Friday, July 7, 2023 at the Fort Payne City Auditorium with burial in Glenwood Cemetery. Bishop Walter Turner officiated. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Danny Howard Tribble
Fort Payne
Danny Howard Tribble, 65, of Fort Payne (Pine Ridge Community) died Friday, June 23, 2023. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Cremation services provided by W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Jose Roberto Vargas Martinez
Valley Head
Jose Roberto Vargas Martinez, 43, of Valley Head, died Friday, June 30, 2023. Prayer service was held Thursday, July 6, 2023 at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Father Rick Chenault officiating. Burial will follow at a later date in Mexico. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Patricia Dean Slaton
Albertville
Patricia Dean Slaton, 75, Albertville, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Funeral service was Friday, July 7, 2023 from New Harmony Baptist Church with Bro. Morris Stephens officiating. Burial was in New Harmony Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Linda Faye Henderson
Boaz
Linda Faye Henderson, 72, of Boaz, died July 4, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, from the W.T. Wilson Funderal Chapel with Bro. Bucky Holsonback officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m.-5 p.m. prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Hurshel Milford Townson
Dutton
Hurshel Milford Townson, 86, of Dutton, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Funeral was Friday at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel, with burial in Old Sardis Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Patricia Diane ‘Trish’ Priddy
St. Leonard, Maryland
Patricia Diane “Trish” Priddy, 52, of St. Leonard, Maryland, died Friday, June 23, 2023 at her residence. Funeral was at 3 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2023, at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne, with burial in Glenwood Cemetery. Burt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tommy Glover
Smyrna, TN
Tommy Glover, 73, of Smyrna, Tennessee (formerly of Sand Mountain), died Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at his home. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jonathan Gann officiating. Burial will follow in New Home Cemetery. Visitation will be 12 p.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023. Rainsville Funeral Home announcing.
John ‘D.D.’ Butler
Centre
John “D.D.” Butler, 68, of Centre, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at his residence. There are no services planned at this time. Burt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sherman Joel Tinker
Rainsville
Sherman Joel Tinker, 74, Rainsville, died July 6, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2023, from Flat Rock Holiness Church with Bro. Raymond Smith, Bro. Royce Cornelison, and Bro. Shane Trotman officiating. Burial will follow in Payne Gap Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023 and from 11 a.m. Sunday, July 9, 2023 until time of the service.