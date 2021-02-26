Willodean Elsie Moses, age 88 of the Dogtown community, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Moses was born on February 24, 1933 to the late William & Bertie Shelnut Whaley in Fort Payne. She was a member of Walkers Chapel Methodist Church and the Lookout Mountain Homemakers. She retired from W.Y. Shugart & Son Hosiery Mill.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in the Walkers Chapel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12 noon until the 2 p.m. hour of service.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Headrick and Barbara Townsel; grandchildren, Jennifer (Scott) Bunch, Jesse Townsel, Trey (Gina) Headrick, Haley (J.R.) Lankford; and great-grandchildren, Riley Carmack, Trevor Townsel, Levi Lankford, Henry Headrick.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Moses; baby daughter, Sharon Kay Moses; parents, W.D. & Bertie Shelnut Whaley; brothers, Floyd, Ray and Don Whaley; and sisters, Lorine Ballinger and Evelyn Renfroe.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Encompass Hospice, especially Gabby, Lisa and Jackie; and caregiver, Melissa.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.