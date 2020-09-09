George Winston Mayne, 64, of Sand Rock, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. A private family visitation was held on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 at Perry Funeral Home, with burial to follow at a later date at Mount Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery.
He is survived by sons, Daniel (LeeAnn) Mayne, Phoenix, AZ, Drew (Allison) Mayne, Chattanooga, TN, and Jesse Jordan, Thomasville, AL; sisters, Glenda Cox, Sand Rock, Elaine Estes and Barbara (Richard) Tumlin, Fort Payne, and Susan (Houston) Gilbreath, Pittsburgh, PN; brother, Larry (Yvonne Braxton) Mayne, Argo, AL; grandchildren, Summer McKinney, JJ Davis, Davis Mayne, and Dalton Mayne; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Mayne was a native of Collinsville, the son of the late George Henry and Eunice Emma Wester Mayne. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Rayford and Buford Mayne, and sister, Judy Mayne. He will be particularly remembered for his perfect garden and his love of woodworking. Mr. Mayne was of the Baptist faith.
The family requests no flowers, but instead that donations be made to the charity of your choice.
Perry Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.perryfuneral.net