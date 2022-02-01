Dorothy Lee Rucks Croft, 91, died Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at her Crossville home with her family at her side.
Dot, as she was affectionately known, was born February 14, 1930 to Irby and Nobie (Monroe) Rucks. She married George Leon Croft on February 16, 1946. They were married 44 years until death in 1990.
“Miss Dot” was a faithful, lifelong attendee and member of Skirum United Methodist Church. Her love of God and His Church are evident in the many ways she used for God-given talents and skills to glorify God. She served as a Sunday School Teacher for many years, participated in countless committees and church leadership positions and helped prepare an abundance of food for church outreach and social gatherings.
She was a founding member of the Skirum United Methodist Church Joy Circle. The members of the Joy Circle were dear to her heart. The Joy Circle is a close knit group of Christian ladies who work together to further the Kingdom of God.
Dot is survived by her three daughters, Linda Croft, Jeanie Croft and Nancy (Timothy) Guest; three granddaughters, Amy Dyar, Amanda (Bryan) Conway, and Sonya (Patrick) Johnston and Sophia Jeroge Dyar.
She is preceded in death by her husband George Croft and her bother, David Rucks.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 1 p.m. -3 p.m. at the Geraldine Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. after visitation in the Geraldine Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Skirum Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Skirum United Methodist Church Building Fund. Skirum United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 96, Geraldine, AL 35974.