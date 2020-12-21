Mr. Bunk Willingham, age 85 of Rainsville, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral service is Monday, December 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Rainsville First Baptist Church with Bro. David Cofield officiating.
Burial will follow in Kirk Memorial Gardens.
Family will receive friends on Monday at Rainsville First Baptist Church from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm.
Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing
Survivors
Wife of 66 years: Joan Willingham;
Son: Mickey Willingham and wife LaKala;
Daughters: Melissa Pruitt and husband Dale,
Stacey Phillips and husband Neil;
Sisters: Jayne Richey and Yvonne Keith;
10 Grandchildren;
12 Great Grandchildren.
Preceded in Death
Parents: J. Herman and Verma Paris Willingham;
Son: Roger Willingham;
Granddaughter: Brandy Matthews;
Twin Grandsons;
Brothers: Billy Willingham and Jerry Willingham;
Sisters: Evelyn Yancey and Helen Traylor.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bunk Willingham Scholarship Fund
c/o First Southern State Bank
P O Box 2000
Rainsville, AL 35986