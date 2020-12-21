Bunk Willingham
Mr. Bunk Willingham, age 85 of Rainsville, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at his residence.

Funeral service is Monday, December 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Rainsville First Baptist Church with Bro. David Cofield officiating.

Burial will follow in Kirk Memorial Gardens.

Family will receive friends on Monday at Rainsville First Baptist Church from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm.

Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing; www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com

Survivors

Wife of 66 years: Joan Willingham;

Son: Mickey Willingham and wife LaKala;

Daughters: Melissa Pruitt and husband Dale,

Stacey Phillips and husband Neil;

Sisters: Jayne Richey and Yvonne Keith;

10 Grandchildren;

12 Great Grandchildren.

Preceded in Death

Parents: J. Herman and Verma Paris Willingham;

Son: Roger Willingham;

Granddaughter: Brandy Matthews;

Twin Grandsons;

Brothers: Billy Willingham and Jerry Willingham;

Sisters: Evelyn Yancey and Helen Traylor.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bunk Willingham Scholarship Fund

c/o First Southern State Bank

P O Box 2000

Rainsville, AL 35986