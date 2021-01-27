Charles Edward Crabtree age 77 of Henagar died Sunday, January 24 at CHI Memorial. Charles was a loving husband and father to his family and took great pride in his love and commitment to his wife, children and grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends while on excursions in his RV.
Charles was an avid licensed private pilot and longtime member of Fort Payne Experimental Air-craft Association EAA-Chapter 890. Also, he was a longtime member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) and flew his planes from his private hangar and airstrip located at his residence. In his earlier years, he loved to fly almost daily and took great joy in recreational flying for the experience and feel of as he would say “Just to look around.”
Charles was known as Brother Crabtree while being a Master Mason and life member of Ashlar Lodge #677, Ider from 1979. In 2007, Brother Crabtree served as Worshipful Master during Ash-lar Lodge’s Centennial Anniversary, chartered through the Grand Lodge of Alabama, F&AM, which in turn, is recognized by the United Grand Lodge of England.
Survivors of Charles’ immediate family include his wife of fifty-four years, Mary Lassetter Crab-tree, daughter Scarlette Crabtree Silver (Harvest, AL) and his son Charles E. Crabtree II (Anniston, AL). Surviving grandchildren are Savannah Silver (Houston, TX), Blake Silver (Auburn, AL), Miranda Crabtree McManus (Vilseck, Germany), Reed Silver (Auburn, AL), Brooke Silver (Har-vest, AL), Bethany Crabtree (Fort Payne, AL) and Charles Edward “Chard” Crabtree III (Fort Payne, AL).
Charles is also survived by this sister Diane Crabtree Lockhart (Cleveland, TN).
Charles was preceded in death by his parents George Melton and Thelma Phillips Crabtree and his brother Phillip Crabtree
Graveside services are Friday, January 29 at 2 PM CT at Mountain Home Cemetery.
