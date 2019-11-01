Brenda Carol Whitzell, age 54, born on May 30, 1965, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at home. She is survived by three children: Teddy Alan Johnson, Jessica Johnson Ellis, and Adam Curtis Whitzell; two siblings Linda Akers and David Bryant; and multiple cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She follows the death of her father, Everett Ethell Whitzell, mother, Betty Lorene Bryant, brother, Buddy Wayne Whitzell.
God has called one of his people home. Brenda, you will forever be in our hearts. You were a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. We will not forget you!