Billy Clyde Ritenour, 85, of Fort Payne, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. He was born in DeKalb County on March 21, 1935 to the late Raymond Henry and Ruth Anna Leath Ritenour. Mr. Ritenour was a member of Fort Payne Church of Christ and served in the National Guard. He was an Auburn fan that loved all sports and enjoyed fishing. He served on the Board of Directors for Fort Payne Parks and Recreation Board for many years. Mr. Ritenour worked for Word Lumber Company for 28 years.
He survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Casey Ritenour; son Bryan Ritenour and wife, Mim (Roebuck); granddaughters, Allyson Casey Ritenour and Amy Kirsten Ritenour. He was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Ritenour and sisters, Gena Ruth Boggs and Virginia Simpson.
Due to gathering restrictions, private services will be held. At a later time, the family plans to hold a Celebration of Life service.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.