Robert Wayne Tindle, 82, of Fort Payne, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021.
He was born January 18, 1939 to the late Phil Wesley Tindle and Ida Belle Scroggins Tindle. Mr. Tindle retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was rarely seen without his houndstooth hat.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Wilson Funeral Home with burial following in Stewart Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday from 12 noon until 2 p.m.
He is survived by his grandchildren Jeremy “ChooChoo”, Jenifer “Peggy Sue” (Mikey), Jason “Yogi” (Ashley), P.J. (Justina), Cookie “Poodles”, and Robbie (Carrie); and 12 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Barbara Tindle, daughters Leesa Alexander and Bunny Tindle; his parents; six siblings; and one great-grandchildren
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.