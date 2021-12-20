Grace Huron Jones was born on January 25, 1925 to Harry and Maude Huron in Safety Harbor, Florida. She graduated Clearwater High School at the tender age of 16. After graduation, her family moved to Mentone, Alabama where several of the Huron family members lived. Grace’s Father and Uncle Fred were carpenters in Mentone. Their work included work on part of the White Elephant Hotel.
Grace worked at Coleman Drugs in Valley Head then moved to Atlanta to work at Bell Aircraft. She worked as a “Bell Girl” along with thousands of women helping with the war effort while the men were away. Later she moved to Birmingham to work at Liberty National Life until she met her husband, Guy Jones.
Grace was a member of the first Presbyterian Church of Fort Payne, an avid reader, and worked as a volunteer at the DeKalb County SPCA. She enjoyed taking animals to the various classrooms in the city school system for the children to see and pet. She treasured the letters of appreciation from the students.
She is preceded in death by her father, Harry Huron; mother, Maude Huron; sister, Gertrude Elizabeth (Beth) Hutto; brothers; John Earl (Buddy) Huron, and Harry Grant Huron. Husband, Guy Jones and Son, Guy Gordon Jones.
She is survived by:
Daughter: Gail J. Jones
Grandchildren: Amanda James (David), Natalie Dunlap (Joseph), Sarah Allen (Patrick), Marissa Hammonds, and Zack Jones (Ashley).
Grace was blessed with six great-grandchildren.
The family strongly asks that flowers not be sent. Please consider donations to the White Hall Methodist Church in Fort Payne (529 Desoto Dr. NE Fort Payne, AL 35967).
Due to COVID there will be no visitation and no service. Private burial of her ashes will be at a later date for the family.