Daniel Browning
Daniel Browning, age 76 of Section, passed away Thursday evening at his residence. He was born in Letcher, Kentucky on April 14, 1944 to the late Ulysses & Eureka Browning. He retired from the coal mines and was a member of Valley Church.

The family will have a private graveside service.

He is survived by his children, Selena Browning, Chawntay Camp and special friend Willa Browning; grandchildren, Jacob Warfield, Jacqueline Warfield, Gavin Camp, and Darwin Camp.

He was preceded in by his parents.

Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.

