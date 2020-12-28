Daniel Browning, age 76 of Section, passed away Thursday evening at his residence. He was born in Letcher, Kentucky on April 14, 1944 to the late Ulysses & Eureka Browning. He retired from the coal mines and was a member of Valley Church.
The family will have a private graveside service.
He is survived by his children, Selena Browning, Chawntay Camp and special friend Willa Browning; grandchildren, Jacob Warfield, Jacqueline Warfield, Gavin Camp, and Darwin Camp.
He was preceded in by his parents.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.